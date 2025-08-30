BREAKING: Georgia Offensive Lineman Suffers Injury vs Marshall Thundering Herd
A Georgia player has suffered an injury during the Bulldogs' matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently battling the Marshall Thundering Herd for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a Georgia player has suffered an injury.
Bulldogs offensive lineman Juan Gaston appears to have suffered an injury to his lower body and is currently being attended to by the Bulldogs' medical staff. Updates to his status will be provided as soon as they are released by the Bulldogs' athletic staff.
Gaston was able to walk off the field on his own power and is currently being treated in the medical tent.
Georgia has remained relatively healthy throughout both their spring and fall camps and would love nothing more than to continue to avoid injuries throughout their gauntlet of a regular season. Hopefully, no further injuries occur during today's matchup.
Despite the injury, the Dawgs are rolling early vs Marshall. A touchdown run from Dwight Phillips and then a touchdown run from Gunner Stockton had the Dawgs up multiple scores early vs Marshall. Georgia will continue to monitor the situation with Gaston as he is supposed to be the starting right guard for Georgia.
In the meantime, they will see playing time from their back up options and hope that Gaston is able to return to action eventually. However, it is likely Gaston is held out for the remainder of the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily