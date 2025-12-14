Georgia's Sugar Bowl Appearance Has Led to A New Perception For QB Gunner Stockton

As Georgia prepares for its second straight Sugar Bowl, this matchup has created a new perception of quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Around this time last year, the Georgia Bulldogs were in the midst of gearing up for a Sugar Bowl appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoff. The most important aspect of these preparations involved doing everything possible to help Gunner Stockton.

Stockton was set to make his first collegiate start in the bowl game, as he was taking over for the injured Carson Beck. Given that the Bulldogs would be entering the College Football Playoff led by a quarterback who would be making his first-ever start, many viewed Stockton's start as a weakness for the Dawgs.

Stockton played valiantly in his first appearance as Georgia's quarterback, as he threw for 234 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, it would be a losing effort, however, as the Bulldogs' 2024 season would be ended by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Stockton's modest performance in New Orleans created a fair amount of doubt heading into the 2025 season, and the quarterback was looked at as somewhat of a weakness for the team. However, those perceptions would not last very long.

Gunner Stockton's Different Perception Heading into the 2025 Postseason

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2025 season, Stockton has displayed on numerous occasions his ability to deliver in massive moments. This, combined with his overall attitude and leadership have helped become one of the team’s most beloved figures.

But Stockton’s likability and leadership are not his only strengths. The quarterback’s legs have created a comppletely new wrinkle for the Bulldogs’ offense that has helped the Dawgs become one of the more balanced attacks in college football.

Now, as the Bulldogs look to make a push for their third national title in five seasons, Gunner Stockton is no longer viewed as an inexperienced quarterback and a supposed weakness. Instead, he is now a highly-touted leader with more than a seasonsworth of quarterbacking experience.

While a lot can change in a whole season, seeing Gunner Stockton go from a supposed “weakness” to one of the team’s biggest strengths has been extremely impressive to watch and it is part of the reason why the Bulldogs have so much momentum heading into this year’s College Football Playoff.

Stockton, and the Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, January 1st as the team competes in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Georgia will face the winner of Ole Miss and Tulane, who will be playing this weekend in the first round of the College Football Playoff.