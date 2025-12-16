CFB Analyst Believes "There’s Something Special" About Georgia QB Gunner Stockton

A major college football analyst has proclaimed his belief that there is something special about Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.

In the sport of college football, few positions are as important as the quarterback. As the leader of a team's offense, the attitude of a team's respective signal caller is often the embodiment of the roster as a whole.

Given the extra importance of the position, having a quarterback who is extremely talented bodes well for any offense. Which is what makes the Georgia Bulldogs such a threat to win this year's College Football Playoff.

Georgia's quarterback, Gunner Stockton, is an extremely strong leader and has already created a massive following within the Bulldogs' fan base. However, experts and analysts aren't necessarily raving about his otherworldly talent and skillset.

While the majority of experts and analysts all agree that Stockton is certainly a great quarterback, they can't exactly articulate why that is. Earlier this week, college football analyst Todd McShay spoke about Stockton during an episode of his podcast, The McShay Show.

During the episode, McShay jokingly poked fun at Stockton's "ordinary" style, commenting how there wasn't anything super flashy about the quarterback. But also paid him a major compliment in his ability to seemingly do everything right.

Todd McShay Believes "There is Something Special" About Gunner Stockton

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to make a pass in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"He's a terrible interview, so bad that it's kind of good. Doesn't appear interesting, looks like he's going to be a future banker or something," said McShay. "But my gosh, he gets on the field, and he operates the offense, he knows where the ball's gonna go, and he shows up in clutch moments. He's carried that team while the defense has lagged behind. Now all of a sudden, the defense is playing at a championship level. There is something about Gunner Stockton."

Though Stockton's reserved personality and quiet demeanor don't exactly give him "star" potential, the quarterback's ability to not only lead, but to motivate those around him has made the quarterback an irreplaceable asset for the Bulldogs this season.

As the College Football Playoff approaches, the Bulldogs will look to Stockton to continue his fantastic 2025 season, in hopes of leading the team to their third national championship victory in five seasons.

Georgia will be back in action on Thursday, January 1st, as they head to New Orleans, Louisiana, for this year's Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Dawgs will face the winner of Ole Miss and Tulane, who will play this Saturday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.