BREAKING: Zachariah Branch Suffers Injury During Week One Matchup Against Marshall
A Georgia player has suffered an injury during the Bulldogs' matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently battling the Marshall Thundering Herd for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a Georgia player has suffered an injury.
Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch appears to have suffered an injury to his lower leg and is currently being attended to by the Bulldogs' medical staff. Updates to his status will be provided as soon as they are released by the Bulldogs' athletic staff.
The injury appeared to be a non-contact injury during a punt return. Branch was able to job bag to the sideline on his own power, and many speculate the injury is only a cramp. The wide receiver already has a touchdown in today's contest and has been a massive piece to the Bulldogs' offense success.
Georgia has remained relatively healthy throughout both their spring and fall camps and would love nothing more than to continue to avoid injuries throughout their gauntlet of a regular season. Hopefully, no further injuries occur during today's matchup.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
