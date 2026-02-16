Why Some NFL Scouts are Worried About Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch is one of the most electric players in the 2026 NFL Draft. But some NFL scouts have concerns regarding his game.

The 2026 NFL Combine is just over a week away, which means the NFL Draft is right around the corner as a handful of prospects turn their NFL dreams into reality, while teams across the league look to acquire more talent in the quest for a Super Bowl.

There are no shortage of talented players in this year's class, and mock drafts and expectations have already been set by many. However, as selection day approaches, there are still some concerns regarding certain prospects.

One player who comes with some concerns is Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who joined the Bulldogs roster ahead of the 2025 season via the transfer portal. Branch's lone season with the Dawgs was nothing short of a success, as he led the team in receiving yards and smashed a single-season record in Athens of more than 30 years.

Off the field, Branch was a strong leader for the Bulldogs, and his presence within Georgia's locker room was praised by coaches and players alike. So if his level of play was elite in 2025 and there seems to be no off-field issues, where do concerns around Branch's game stem from?

Why Some NFL Scouts are Concerned About Zachariah Branch

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) is tackle by Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) and defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While his presence in Georgia's offense this year was massive, his stature is not. The wide receiver stands at approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds. In addition to his size, some scouts noted that the receiver's arm length could affect his ability to make contested catches.

"Branch has a limited wingspan and catch radius. He will struggle to make contested catches against tight-man coverage," wrote Bleacher Report's Damian Parson. "This creates issues for the quarterback when targeting him downfield."

These concerns are also exemplified by how Georgia used the wide receiver this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, more than half of Branches 91 targets in 2025 came from at, or behind, the line of scrimmage.

"Is he merely a gadget player, or can he utilize his elite agility and speed to become a more complete receiver in the NFL?" Wrote PFF's Max Chadwick.

Despite size limitations and concerns whether his game will translate to the NFL or not, Branch remains a first-round projection for a handful of analysts, and the wide receiver will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on whichever team selects him come draft day.