Breck Kolojay, 4-Star Offensive Lineman in 2026 Class Set to Announce Commitment
One of the largest remaining offensive line prospects in the 2026 recruiting class is set to announce his commitment this afternoon.
One of the biggest remaining recruits in the 2026 recruiting class is set to come off the board this afternoon as Breck Kolojay, a 4-star offensive lineman, is expected to announce his college commitment sometime around 1 p.m.
Kolojay has been heavily recruited by schools such as the Georgia Bulldogs, the Miami Hurricanes, the Oklahoma Sooners, the USC Trojans, and the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Georgia Bulldogs hosted Kolojay on an official visit to Athens in June of this year, and he has since taken visits to Tennessee and USC. Whether or not the Dawgs did enough to add the talented lineman to their class will be revealed later this afternoon.
Should Kolojay elect to choose the Georgia Bulldogs, he would bolster what is already a fantastic recruiting class for Kirby Smart and his staff. The Bulldogs currently have 30 commits in a class that ranks first in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
