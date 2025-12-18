Kirby Smart Reveals What Has Surprised Him Most About Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals what has surprised him most about wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

Zachariah Branch has played just 13 games for the Georgia Bulldogs in his collegiate career, but has already become a fan favorite amongst coaches and fans. The pass catcher's elite ball-carrying abilities and electric play style have helped make him one of the Dawgs' biggest offensive threats.

Originally a USC Trojan, Branch and his brother Zion joined Georgia's roster by way of the transfer portal this season, and were expected to make an immediate impact on the Bulldogs' offense. While the output for the Branch brothers has been no surprise, there is one aspect that even head coach Kirby Smart was not expecting.

Earlier this week, during an interview with Georgia Football legend David Pollack, Smart revealed what has surprised him most about both Zachariah's and Zion's games.

Kirby Smart Raves About Georgia Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"His work ethic, man. I told him [Branch] this the other day. I was sitting there talking to him, and I said, 'I didn't know who you were. I knew that when you came out, you were a five-star, you were fast, and there was a lot of hype.' I didn't ever fathom them [The Branch brothers] ending up at the University of Georgia," said Smart. "Then I met his parents on a visit. Then I made him, and I realized his dad works him hard; his dad's a trainer. He's been around it; he's a football junky. Then they got here, and they were in the building all day everyday. They weren't going out or going around. They wanted to be in here around the players.

Smart's praise for Branch continued as he recalled his first exposure to teh wide receiver's work ethic during spring practice earlier this year.

"Then spring practice happened, and this guy is flying around. His pursuit to go block people, we had a rep the other day in practice where we threw a checkdown to somebody, and he sprinted 40 yards to cut a guy off and stop block him," said Smart. "Kids that size usually aren't good at transition blocking, and he's elite at it. That to me is the biggest shock, how this guy is committed to doing whatever he needs to do for the team."

While Branch may not be spending the majority of his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, it is safe to say that the wide receiver's work ethic and playstyle have been a perfect embodiment of what it takes to play for Kirby Smart, and his time with the Dawgs will be looked on extremely fondly by fans and coaches.