Brock Bowers Earns Nickname with Las Vegas Raiders
Former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers earns nickname with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Georgia Bulldogs had eight total players drafted in this year's NFL class and tight end Brock Bowers was one of them. The Las Vegas Raiders selected him in the first round with the 13th overall pick. Rookies have already started to get their feet wet with their new teams and Bowers has already earned himself a nickname with his new team.
Bowers, despite his stardom and immense success on the football field, has never been known to be very outspoken. He's a grinder who shows up every single day and just loves to play football. Those reasons are exactly why NFL star wide receiver Davante Adams gave him this nickname.
"I call him BM, business man. He don't care about nothing else but football," said Adams.
Per Levi Edwards of the Raiders, Bowers has been making plays, specifically out in space for the Las Vegas offense. That makes a lot of sense if you watched him play over the past three seasons. Georgia utilized Bowers at tight end, in the slot, out wide a receiver, and even at running back.
"I got to know so many different things moving positions and everything like that and playing defense too in high school," said Bowers in one of his first interviews after being drafted. "I mean, even at Georgia, they moved me around a decent amount. It's a lot of fun being moved around like that."
The Raiders and Bowers agreed to a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $18.1 million with a $10 million signing bonus with a fifth-year player option. Bowers is considered to be one of, if not, the greatest tight end in college football history, and his draft slot and contract both reflect that.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily