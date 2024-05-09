Brock Bowers' Contract Details Revealed with Las Vegas Raiders
Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers signs contract with Las Vegas Raiders. Full details revealed for the first-round pick.
While he may not have been a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, tight end Brock Bowers was viewed as one of the best prospects in the entire class and one of the best tight end prospects the league has ever seen. The Las Vegas Raiders ended up taking him with the 13th overall pick. Bowers has now signed with the Raiders and received a massive contract.
The Raiders and Bowers agreed to a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $18.1 million with a $10 million signing bonus with a fifth-year player option. Bowers is considered to be one of, if not, the greatest tight end in college football history, and his draft slot and contract both reflect that.
Bowers spent three seasons at Georgia and they are some of the more statistically gaudy stat lines at the position that we've seen.
- 2021 - 56 receptions / 882 yards / 13 TDs
- 2022 - 63 receptions / 842 yards / 7 TDs
- 2023 - 56 receptions / 714 yards / 6 TDs
Had he not suffered a high-ankle sprain causing him to have tight-rope surgery following their matchup against Vanderbilt in 2023, Bowers was on pace to be the first target to have over 1,000 yards receiving at Georgia. He was the first non-RB to have 1,000 yards from scrimmage in well over a decade at Georgia in 2022. His Georgia career from a statistical standpoint will likely go unmatched at the tight-end position moving forward.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was on the Vegas Sports Today and provided his thoughts on Bowers as a prospect. And praise doesn't really get any higher than what Bryant said about the draft pick.
"I think [Bowers] was probably was [a] top-three talent coming out of that draft," said Bryant. "He's a Hall-of-Fame tight end. He's got that type of ability, so hopefully, the Raiders go out there and use him right."
The Raiders do already have a tight end as they drafted Michael Mayer during the 2023 NFL draft, but Bowers is not your typical tight end and should not be used like a tight end. Part of what made him so dominant at Georgia is he played in a variety of spots and he was able to be an impact at every single spot the Bulldogs played him at.
