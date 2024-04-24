Brock Bowers in the Top 10 of Mel Kiper's Final Draft Rankings
The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night. We'll find out how high Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will be selected. According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., he'll be one of the first players taken.
There hasn't been a better career from a tight end in the history of college football than what we just witnessed from Brock Bowers. Two national championships, two John Mackey Awards, two AP First-Team All-American selections, three All-SEC first-team selections, and 26 career receiving touchdowns.
Bowers was transformative during his time at Georgia and his exploits will be remembered for a long time, but legendary college football success doesn't always translate to the NFL. He's not the biggest tight end at 6-foot-3, 243 pounds, but his play-making abilities have teams very interested.
ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has Bowers inside the top ten of his final NFL Draft rankings. Bowers came in at No. 7, behind three quarterbacks and three wide receivers.
"He's a matchup nightmare for defenses. He has great hand-eye coordination and run-after-the-catch ability, and he can stretch the field down the seams. I also love the way he tracks the ball, high-pointing it above defenders." - Mel Kiper Jr.
We'll find out where Bowers and the rest of the Bulldogs go this weekend. The first round of the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, NFL).
