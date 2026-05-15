Brock Williams Announces Commitment - Chooses Between Georgia, Texas, and Ohio State

One of the nation's biggest tight end prospects in the 2027 recruiting class has announced their college commitment.

One of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2027 class has come off the board, as tight end Brock Williams has announced which program he will be continuing his football career. Williams, a native of Libertyville, Illinois, stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs just over 215 pounds. His frame and athletic abilities have made him one of the most highly coveted prospects at his position.

Numerous schools such as, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, and others diligently recruited the high profile tight end. However, it was ultimately the efforts of Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns that proved to be enough to earn the 4-star's commitment.

Georgia was one of the final remaining programs in Williams' recruitment. Unfortunately, their efforts were unable to match that of the Longhorns. The loss is certainly a disappointment for Bulldog fans, who have grown accustomed to nabbing what seems to be every major tight end prospect over the years.

What Missing on Brock Williams Means for Georgia Football

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have had an incredible stretch of recruiting when it comes to the tight end position, thanks to position coach Todd Hartley and his prowess. Given that Williams was such a high-profile prospect, missing on him comes as a massive surprise for Dawg fans.

While missing on Williams is certainly disappointing, Dawg fans should remember that the Bulldogs have already earned a commitment from a major prospect at the tight end position. Just weeks ago, 5-star tight end Jaxon Dollar announced his commitment to the Dawgs.

Dollar is one of the biggest prospects in this year's class and is expected to become the next great tight end for the Bulldogs. So missing on Williams is not nearly as devastating for the Dawgs as it may look.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and will likely have a handful of commitments in the following weeks.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell Jr., LB