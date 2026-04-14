Buccaneers and Chargers Showing Interest in Georgia Football NFL Draft Prospect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are showing interest in Georgia's Oscar Delp.

The 2026 NFL draft is a little over a week away from kicking off and teams are finishing up their pre draft checklists. That includes getting players in for their final top 30 visits.

The Georgia Bulldohs have a long list of players who are hoping to to hear their name called next week and one of them in receiving quite a but of interest from several organizations.

NFL Organizations Taking Interest in Georgia Football Tight End Oscar Delp

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 1, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Ian Rapoport, tight end Oscar Delp is set take top 30 visits with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Delp has already taken visits with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.

Delp has been an intersting prospects in this year's draft. He has spurts on film of looking like potentially the most dynamic tight end in the class, but his production in college does not match that. Regardless, he is certainly one of the most versatile tight ends in the class, and that's where all of the value is.

Throughout his time with the Bulldogs, Delp developed into one of the best blockers on Georgia's offense. And when he did get the ball in the passing game, special things usually happened. Delp's blocking ability becomes even more intriguing when you learn that he was not asked to do that at the high school level. So this was something he learned and became exceptional at just during his time in Athens.

The tight end position has become very valuable in football. The Bulldogs have capitalized on that by producing some of the best prospects in the draft over the past few years. Darnell Washington was the first one, followed by Brock Bowers and now it's Delp's turn to see where he lands in the draft this year.

Delp is currently being projected as a third round draft psopect in this year's class. He was not able to participate in the drills at the NFL combine due to a hairline fracture being discovered in his foot. Due to liability issues, Delp could not compete, although, he wanted to. He was, however, able to complete the drills at Georgia's Pro Day.

The NFL draft will kickoff on April 23rd at 8 PM ET in Pittsburgh. The draft will continue through April 25th.