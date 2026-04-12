Drake Maye Used One Word to Describe How He Feels After Losing Super Bowl LX

In just his second NFL season, Drake Maye led the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance. There was plenty of excitement and expectations around him as he looked to give New England the organization’s seventh Super Bowl ring.

However, as we all remember, the Patriots lost pretty handily to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. During the Big Game, Maye was sacked six times, threw two interceptions and finished with a 16.3 QBR. This was definitely not the performance Maye was hoping to have in his first Super Bowl.

One could easily be pessimistic about the outcome of the Super Bowl, but it sounds like Maye has elected to have a more positive outlook moving forward. He wants to grow from the experience alongside his teammates so they can make sure to be back in this position in the near future.

When speaking at the Masters golf tournament this week, Maye shared that the one word he uses to describe the Super Bowl loss: “humbling.”

“You gotta get back to work. I think it’s humbling. That’s the biggest thing about [the loss], it’s humbling,” Maye said. “When you’re so close and within reach, you want that feeling. Everybody says you’ll be back, it’s not that easy. So, we gotta get back to work. I’m looking forward to try to prove to myself that I can get back and have another year for a chance at [the Super Bowl win].”

Drake Maye on what he learned from the Super Bowl:



🎥: @TheMasters



“You gotta get back to work. It’s humbling. When you’re so close and within reach, you want that feeling. Everybody says you’ll be back, it’s not that easy. So we gotta get back to work. Looking forward to… pic.twitter.com/HPAlgyqzcq — Savage (@Savageboston) April 11, 2026

You can tell here by Maye’s response that he’s really aiming to get back to the Big Game and prove everyone who doubts him wrong. He wants redemption for his unfortunate performance in February to end an incredible Patriots season.

Maye could have a new-looking team for the 2026 season. For starters, the Patriots’ biggest move so far this offseason was releasing veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. New England is still waiting to fill the gap Diggs left on the offense. The team’s most probable options at this point include trading for Eagles receiver A.J. Brown or drafting a young receiving star later this month at the NFL draft. We’ll see what the team’s solution ends up being.

Maye’s early into his NFL career, there’s a strong chance he’ll be back at the Super Bowl in due time. Whether that’s at the end of this upcoming season or somewhere down the line is up for debate. Regardless, when Maye gets that chance again (if he’s so lucky to), he’ll be prepared in ways he wasn’t the first time. That’s what humbling feelings will do for someone.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated