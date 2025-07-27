Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Raves About Running Back James Cook
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen raves about running back James Cook.
One of the big conversations around the Buffalo Bills this offseason has been whether or not they will extend running back James Cook. The former Georgia running back has made it known that he wants a new contract as he is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. A deal has not been agreed upon yet, but quarterback Josh Allen weighed in on what he thinks about Cook.
"He is one of the best practicing players I have ever been around," Allen said. "You watch him on any single rep, the ball is thrown across the field, and he is sprinting. He is finding work. He's ready there for a fumble just in case. He's springing an extra block down the field just in case. Again a guy that... You know I don't get to control any of the off-field stuff, but gah, I freaking love that guy. He plays so hard, he plays the right way, he's very selfless and again, he's just an awesome human being."
When a player expresses their want for a new contract, they can sometimes lead to the player holding out of team activitoes. That hasn't been the case for Cook as he is a full participant at Bills training camp.
"It's my job," Cook said. "I got to participate so I won't get fined and just come out here and just show them that I'm ready to go and earn what I got to go get."
Cook has expressed that he is confident a new contract will eventually happen. For now though, he will continue to work like business is normal and prepare for another season with the franchise.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily