Buffalo Bills RB James Cook Reveals Why He Did Not Practice With the Team on Sunday
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook reveals why he sat out of Sunday's mandatory practice with the team.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was reportedly a non-participant in Sunday's mandatory team practice. Cook, a former Georgia Bulldog, is currently seeking a contract extension and has been extremely vocal with his desire to get a new deal done ahead of the 2025 season.
When asked what the reason was for his lack of participation in Sunday's practice, the running back answered with an extremely short, but poigniant message.
"Business." Said Cook. The response was the same for each question regarding his absence and plans for further practices. The Buffalo Bills declined to provide a statement on the situation, as well as Cook's agent, Matt Leist.
In just a few years, James Cook has emerged as a young star in the league and has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing each of the previous two seasons. The running back set a career record for rushing touchdowns in a season last year with 16 and was an integral part of the Bills' playoff run in 2024.
The decreasing "shelf life" of running backs in the NFL, combined with the fact that Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract has likely created urgency for the running back to get a new deal done. Whether or not the two parties can reach an agreement ahead of the 2025 regular season remains to be seen.
The Bills will begin their 2025 season in Buffalo when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 7th. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:20 p.m., and coverage will be aired on NBC.
