Georgia Bulldogs Christmas Trivia: Festive Facts and Holiday History for Dawg Fans

A handful of Georgia Bulldogs football questions to test the knowledge of Dawg fans during the holiday season.

The Christmas season has arrived as families all over the world gather round to celebrate the holiday. And while there will not be any Georgia Football to watch until the new year, there is still plenty of time for Bulldog fans to brush up on their Dawgs trivia.

So, as many families enjoy time off for the holiday season, here are a handful of Bulldogs related question to test the knowledge of one of college football most passionate fanbases.

Georgia Bulldogs Christmas Day Trivia

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA: Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

Questions:

Question 1: Kirby Smart has coached Georgia in three total Sugar Bowl matchups. What is his overall record in those games?

Question 2: Which Bulldog receiver currently leads the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards this season?

Question 3: Georgia won 11 games during the 2025 regular season. How many times have the Bulldogs accomplished this regular-season feat under Kirby Smart?

Question 4: Nate Frazier is less than 200 yards away from surpassing 1000 rushing yards this season. Who is the last Georgia running back to accomplish this feat?

Question 5: Ellis Robinson currently has four interceptions this season. Who is the last Georgia Bulldog to achieve this feat?

Question 6: How many total touchdowns has Gunner Stockton accounted for this season?

Answers:

Answer 1: Kirby Smart is 1-2 in Sugar Bowl matchups. The Dawgs' last appearance was during the 2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Answer 2: Zachariach Branch currently leads the Bulldogs in both receptions and receiving yards. He is just four catches shy of breaking Georgia's all-time single-season record

Answer 3: Georgia has won 11 or more regular-season games under Kirby Smart on six other occasions (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023)

Answer 4: D'Andre Swift is the last running back to have surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. He did so during the 2019 season.

Answer 5: Tykee Smith is the last player to record four or more interceptions during a season (2023). No player has recorded more than four interceptions in a single season under Kirby Smart.

Answer 6: Gunner Stockton has accounted for 31 total touchdowns this season. With 23 through the air and eight on the ground.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, January 1st, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.