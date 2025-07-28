Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs' Nike Pro Combat Uniforms Ranked Among Most Ambitious Jerseys

The Georgia Bulldogs' Nike Pro Combat Uniforms have been recognized as one of the most ambitious alternative uniforms in college football.

September 3, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Orson Charles (7) catches a touchdown pass against the Boise State Broncos during the third quarter at the Georgia Dome. Boise State defeated Georgia 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
College Football is home to many iconic traditions that help make the sport so recognizable amongst fans. One of the biggest traditions in the sport is the numerous jersey styles that help a team stand out and create its own identity.

While most teams traditionally have a home and away jersey, an alternative jersey is sometimes introduced to provide fans and players with a new look for their favorite team. Some of these jerseys are loved by all, while others can miss the mark and live in college football infamy.

One of the uniform combinations likely to live in infamy is the Georgia Bulldogs Nike Pro Combat jerseys. According to ESPN, the Dawgs' alternate uniforms were ranked as some of the "most ambitious" alternate uniforms in college football history.

The uniform combination featured a red jersey and red pants with untraditional lettering, and a silver helmet that had a large red stripe down the middle. The uniform was a part of Nike's "Pro Combat Series" and was a part of a handful of alternate jerseys the athletic company created for a select list of schools.

Georgia Bulldogs receiver Brandon Boykin
September 3, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs receiver Brandon Boykin (2) runs past the Boise State Broncos defense for a touchdown during the first quarter at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia donned these jerseys in the season opener of 2011 against Boise State and were widely criticized for what many labeled a "gaudy" and "untraditional" look. To make matters worse, the Dawgs would end up losing the game 35-21.

The Bulldogs have not worn the jerseys since their 2011 opener and have strayed from their traditional Red and Black combo just a handful of times in the previous few seasons. The most recent instance took place during the 2020 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when Georgia featured its iconic "blackout" uniforms in a win over the Cincinnati Beacats.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

