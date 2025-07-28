Stetson Bennett Listed as One of College Football's Greatest Walk-Ons of All-Time
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has been listed as one of the greatest walk-ons in college football history.
College football is arguably one of the greatest sports in the world for an "underdog story" as the game provides opportunities for the most unknown of teams or players to take down some of the biggest brands in the nation.
One of the most common forms of underdogs are walk-ons, better known as players who were not provided a scholarship to play for their respective team, but are doing so typically for the love of their school.
There have been some historic walk-ons to emerge as heroes over the years, such as Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett. Who, according to NCAA.com, is one of the greatest walk-ons in college football history. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was also featured on this list.
Bennett earned his first career start as the Bulldogs' signal caller in the 2020 season against the Auburn Tigers after being thrust into action against Arkansas just a week prior. Following a pair of double-digit losses against Alabama and Florida, Bennett was relieved of his duties as the starter and replaced by JT Daniels.
Bennett would get a chance at redemption in the 2021 season, however, as an injury to JT Daniels reinserted him as the Bulldogs' starter against UAB. The quarterback turned in a five-touchdown, 288-yard preformance in a 56-7 domination of the Blazers.
Another injury to Daniels a few weeks later provided Bennett with his second start of the 2021 season. The quarterback once again played flawlessly en route to a 37-0 defeat over the top 10 Arkansas Razorbacks. From then on, Kirby Smart and staff elected to remain with Bennett as the starter.
From that point, Stetson Bennett lost just one college football game and helped deliver a pair of national championships, an SEC title, and was a finalist for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Today, he remains the only quarterback in Georgia history to have thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a single season.
The story of Stetson Bennett is a college football legend that will live on in fame for many years and the Bulldogs quarterback is more than deserving of being recognized as one of the greatest walk-ons of all time.
