CBS Sports Claims the Georgia Bulldogs Have One of the SEC's Easiest Schedules
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked as one of the easiest schedules in all of the SEC, according to CBS Sports.
As one of the premier conferences in college football, playing in the SEC always provides teams with a challenge and can lead to some grueling schedules throughout the regular season. But despite how difficult it is to play in the SEC, not all conference schedules are created equal.
Recently, college football news outlet CBS Sports took the liberty of ranking each SEC team's schedule based on difficulty. While some of the results were fairly predictable, fans of the Georgia Bulldogs may be surprised by their ranking.
According to CBS Sports, the Bulldogs have just the 14th hardest schedule in the SEC this season, which means they have one of the three easiest schedules in the entire conference. The only teams projected to have easier schedules were the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers.
Bulldog fans are likely to heavily disagree with this sentiment. The Dawgs are scheduled to face Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss during the regular season and will also travel to Knoxville and Auburn, two of the conference's most intimidating environments.
CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello cited in the rankings that the Bulldogs' lack of true road games and good fortune of facing all of their toughest opponents in Athens were the leading factors in diminishing the Bulldogs' strength of schedule. He did state, however, that Georgia's 2025 slate was still very difficult.
The Bulldogs will begin their regular season schedule on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
