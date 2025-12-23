Georgia Bulldogs to Wear Iconic Uniform Combination for Allstate Sugar Bowl Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to wear an iconic uniform combination for their matchup with Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are set for an SEC showdown in the College Football Playoff, as the two teams converge on New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The winner of this matchup will advance to the semifinals and will be one step closer to a national championship appearance.

This matchup will be a rematch of a game that took place earlier in the regular season. The Bulldogs emerged victorious in the first contest, turning in a perfect offensive performance on the way to a 43-35 thriller.

With even more at stake in the upcoming matchup, the Dawgs will look to recreate their success from earlier this year and earn their second win over Ole Miss during the 2025 college football season. The team has already earned a victory in one rematch this season, as they avenged a loss against Alabama in the SEC Championship.

As the kickoff for this exciting matchup draws closer, more and more details surrounding the game have been made available. One of the latest developments involves the uniform combination that the Bulldogs will wear for the game.

According to a social media post by the Georgia Bulldogs equipment staff, the Dawgs will wear their iconic red jerseys, red helmets, and silver britches for the matchup. The jerseys will also have an Allstate Sugar Bowl patch on the front.

Georgia's Uniform Combination for Allstate Sugar Bowl Against Ole Miss

This combination is practically identical to the one that the Bulldogs wore in last season's Sugar Bowl matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Unfortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs would be handed defeat.

There was an instance during the 2007 season in which the Bulldogs wore their alternate "blackout" uniforms. The Dawgs played the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors that evening and turned in a dominating victory on the way to an 11-2 finish on the season.

While wearing the black jerseys once again would be a fantastic hat tip to the Bulldogs' victory during the 2007 season, Bulldog fans will likely have little to complain about should Georgia leave New Orleans with a victory against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs and Rebels will face off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday, January 1st, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.