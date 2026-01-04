Former Clemson Safety Khalil Barnes has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

A few Bulldogs have already hit the transfer portal and now the Dawgs have made their first addition from the transfer portal. Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes has announced his commitment to Georgia

Nov 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (7) intercepts a ball but was ruled out of bounds near Florida State Seminoles receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This past season, Barnes racked up 40 tackles and tackle for loss for the Tigers. He also has seven career interceptions. Barnes took a visit to Georgia on Jan. 3 and then also visited Ole Miss on Jan 4 and Jan. 5. Ultimately, Georga was the program who sealed the deal with the former Clemson Tiger.

Barnes is from North Oconee High School in the state of Georgia. He was a member of the 2023 recruiting class and was ranked as a four-star prospect, the 399th-best player in the country, the 21st-best athlete in the class and the 40th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

With Barnes being from the state of Georgia, it seemed like Georgia was a likely landing spot for the former Tiger. It was a necessary addition for the Dawgs as well considering Jaden Harris has already entered the portal and starting safety JaCorey Thomas has no more eligibility remaining.

Georgia took multiple stabs at safety from the portal last offseason. They brought in Harris from Miami, Zion Branch from USC and Adrian Maddox from UAB. Now they are taking a similiar route this offseason and trying to build some of their depth back up at the position.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Jaden Harris, S

Kris Jones, LB

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

