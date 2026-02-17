ESPN Names Amaris Williams Georgia Football's Most Impactful Portal Addition for 2026

ESPN has tabbed Amaris Williams as the Georgia Bulldogs most impactful transfer portal addition for the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in full offseason mode as the team looks to prepare its roster for the 2026 season, in hopes of winning a third national title under head coach Kirby Smart. In order to ensure that the team's roster is at its full potential, the Dawgs made a handful of additions via the trasnfer portal this offseason.

Georgia's most recent transfer portal haul was extremely fruitful for the Dawgs and has the fan base eager to see what the team's newest additions can do on the field. While plenty of portal players are set to make an impact this year, there is one player who seems poised to be most impactful.

Amaris Williams, a former defensive end from the Auburn Tigers, was a massive addition to Georgia's roster, and has been tabbed as the Bulldogs' most impactful transfer addition of the class according to ESPN.

"Williams has flashed the potential to become an explosive pass rusher while playing behind projected first-round pick Keldric Faulk," wrote ESPN's Max Olson. "Now it's time to prove he can become a reliable full-time starter and a difference-maker for the Bulldogs."

What Amaris Williams Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers defensive end Amaris Williams (10) celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Kentucky Wildcats defeated Auburn Tigers 10-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his freshman season with the Tigers in 2025, Williams accounted for 14 tackles and a pair of sacks. While his impact on the stat sheet may not have been massive, Williams' athletic abilities and potential have been highly revered by coaches and many believe that his best football is still ahead of him.

Georgia's pass rush was not up to standard during the 2025 season. The Bulldogs finished the year with an SEC low, 20 sacks and their inability to effect the quarterback ultimately led to their demise in the College Football Playoff.

Kirby Smart and his staff diligently worked to address those issues with the addition of Williams to the roster. The Bulldogs also added pass rush specialist Larry Knight to the team's staff in an effort to supplement the team's ability to sack the quarterback.

It is unclear just have much of an impact Williams and the other portal additions will have on this year's roster. However, the amount of talent and coaching the Bulldogs have added this year will once again provide Georgia with an excellent chance to compete for a national title.