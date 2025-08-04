College Football Analyst Believes the Georgia Bulldogs are "A Hard Team to Project"
A major college football analyst has stated he believes the Georgia Bulldogs are a hard team to project for the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a month away from the beginning of their 2025 college football season. The Dawgs, like many teams this season, are heading into the year with a handful of questions to answer.
But one college football analyst believes that the number of questions surrounding the Bulldogs' roster has made them a hard team to project for the 2025 season. That analyst is Fox Sports' Joel Klatt, who ranked the Bulldogs as the No. 7 team in the country heading into 2025.
Despite Klatt's difficulty "projecting" what the Dawgs' 2025 season would look like, the analyst remains confident in the Bulldogs' program and stated that he is providing Kirby Smart and his team with the benefit of the doubt heading into the regular season.
What do I trust from Georgia? It's not necessarily quarterback play, it's really just Georgia," said Klatt. "I trust Kirby Smart. Why? Because they win, that's just what they do. There's never a shortage of talent at Georgia, we know that."
Klatt also noted that the Bulldogs had taken measures in the offseason to address holes within the roster. Including the wide receiver room, which led the nation in drops during the 2024 season. The Bulldogs added both Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch via the transfer portal and signed a handful of extremely talented prospects from their 2025 recruiting class.
Georgia will look to use its talented roster to its advantage throughout the 2025 season. The Dawgs will begin their regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when they face the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens, Georgia.
