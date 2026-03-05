Is Georgia's Gunner Stockton a Top-10 Quarterback in College Football?

Is Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton one of the ten best at his position in college football?

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is coming off a pretty successful season. In his first year as the starter, the Bulldogs lost just one regular season game, claimed their second straight conference title and had one of the most effecient offenses in program history.

For some, it might be hard to get on the Stockton fan train. He doesn't look like the next first overall pick and he doesn't even look like the next development story in the NFL either. Stockton is a football player though who plays quarterback though. He showed it time and time again last season. Whatever the team needs to him to do, he's going to do it.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's part of the reason why ESPN's Bill Connelly believes Stockton is one of the 10-best quarterbacks in college football right now. He ranked the 68 best quarterbacks in the sport heading into spring practice, and Stockton came in at No. 8.

"Stockton basically operates the elite-team version of a service academy offense, always staying on schedule and rarely moving quickly," Connelly wrote. "And he occasionally seeks contact in the run game like a service academy, too. He's great at what he does and infuriating to defend."

There are obviously areas that Stockton came improve on heading into next season, and that's typically the case for any quarterback heading into their second year as the starter. One thing in particular that needs to improve for Georgia's offseasn next season is they need to be more explosive, which means Stockton has to be willing to rip the big throws.

Sometimes, the reason why a quarterback isn't making certain throws is because they just aren't seeing it or they don't know how to read the offense. That's not the case for Stockton. You can see it on film that he progresses through the offense and he is looking at the right receviers, but sometimes he just dosen't make the throw. That's something that has to be fixed this offseason if Georgia wants to reach their maximum potential on offense.

Stockton may not be the NFL's next great prospect, but he has proven he is a near perfect college quarterback. If you need someone to rally the troops and leave everything out on the field every time, Stockton is your guy, and Georgia loves their guy.