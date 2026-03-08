Analysts Claim Georgia Football & Gunner Stockton Resemble a Service Academy Offense

A major college football media outlet has compared the Georgia Bulldogs offense and Gunner Stockton to a service academy offense.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most recognizable brands and are heading into the 2026 season with a plethora of high expectations regarding the College Football Playoff. These high expectations stem from the fact that the Dawgs have one of the most talented rosters in the country.

At the forefront of the Bulldogs' roster is quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is entering his second full season as the team's starting signal caller. Stockton was one of the more dynamic playmakers in the country last season and has won over the hearts of many Georgia fans thanks to his selfless play style and likable personality.

The quarterback's abilities have garnered numerous compliments from analysts, coaches, and even opposing players. But the latest compliment that was bestowed upon the Georgia quarterback, and the team's offense in general may rub some fans the wrong way.

In an ESPN ranking for the sport's top quarterbacks, Stockton drew some interesting comparisons for his play style. With one reference stating the Bulldog is a point guard playing quarterback, citing that Stockton does an excellent job at distributing the ball to surrounding talent.

The other comparison given to the Bulldogs' offense however, appeared to be much more backhanded, as the Dawgs were labeled as an offense that resembled that of a service academy's.

Georgia Bulldogs Receive Somewhat Backhanded Compliment

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to hand off the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Stockton basically operates the elite-team version of a service academy offense, always staying on schedule and rarely moving quickly. And he occasionally seeks contact in the run game like a service academy, too," wrote ESPN's Bill Connelly. "He's great at what he does and infuriating to defend. (It's also sometimes infuriating watching Georgia nibble so much despite having 14 million former blue-chip recruits, but that's another story.)"

Service academy offenses are rooted in efficiency and are often extremely difficult to defend. However, the over-arching perception of the public is that they are not sustainable formats for winning championships, and are often a result of inadequate talent.

Though ESPN's comparison of the Bulldogs' offense and Stockton appears to be intended as a compliment (as Stockton was ranked 8th-best in returning QB's), the comparison to a service academy offense may rub some Georgia fans the wrong way.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their offensive output this offseason in hopes of competing for another national championship. The Dawgs will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, against Tennessee State.