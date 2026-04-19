Georgia Spring Game Photos and Main Takeaways

The Georgia Bulldogs annual G-Day has commenced. Here are the sights, sounds, and observations from the event.

The College Football calendar is an ever-changing thing, it seems. Though one things that’s consistent, no matter who you are, no matter what conference you’re in, you get (15) spring practices to get a feel for your football team before the summer arrives and the season begins.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their spring practice with their annual G-Day between the hedges. Here are our observations.

Quarterback:

This is obviously Gunner Stockton’s team in 2026. The question now becomes whose job it is to back up Stockton come September 5th. It was true Freshman Bryson Beaver who perhaps had the best day. Beaver was 9/13 for 101 yards and a TD. As for Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery, Puglisi finished the day 7/17 for 81 yards, and Montgomery finished 10/18 for 132 yards and the day’s longest pass to Colton Heinrich for 48 yards. They will continue to battle for the backup into fall camp.

Running back:

Nate Frazier was hobbled by an ankle injury throughout spring practice and re-aggravated the ankle on the first carry of the scrimmage. The room was then highlighted by Dante Dowdell, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr. Dowdell was the hot hand, flashing on multiple 25+ yard runs, including a hurdle of S, Zion Branch.

Tight End:

Heinrich had the biggest reception of the day, though it was Jaden Redell who received praise from Kirby Smart in his post-scrimmage press conference, Yeah, he had a really good spring. I would say he was probably one of the most explosive and just most improved players. He played twitchy, he played fast and had a chip on his shoulder. We had not seen that before out of him. He probably had three or four incredible plays throughout spring practice. He was really consistent; he’s improved his blocking.

Wide Receiver:

No London Humphries or Sacovie White-Helton due to injury on Saturday, so it was up to some of the younger guys on the roster to make plays. Kaiden Prothro, a 6’6, 230-pound target and true freshman, did exactly that. Prothro caught 5 of 8 targets for 46 yards and a TD. He was joined in the explosive department by fellow freshman Craig Daindridge as well. Daindridge had a 33-yard reception early in the contest and flashed the signs of explosivity that Georgia needs. Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley both had explosives down the field, though Wiley did struggle with a few drops.