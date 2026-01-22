College Football Coach Leaves Georgia Bulldogs Off His Final Top 25 Rankings

A college football coach left the Georgia Bulldogs off his top 25 final rankings for the coaches poll.

With the college football season officially over, the final rankings are being released, including the coaches' poll. Head coaches across the country released their final top-25 lists, with Indiana, of course, as the unanimous No. 1 team. Outside of that, though, lists tend to differ, and one coach really went against the grain.

The majority of coaches ranked Georgia as the fifth-best team in the nation. Some had Georgia at six and one coach had Georgia all the way back at seven, but that wasn't even the worst ranking for the Bulldogs on this list.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell did not even rank the Georgia Bulldogs in his final top 25. In fact, every college football playoff team made the list, even James Madison and Tulane, but the Georgia Bulldogs are nowhere to be found on Coach Fickell's list.

Now, was it just an accident? Probably. However, it does seem odd that only Georgia would be forgotten about and not have them anywhere on the list. Fickell remembered to slide in North Texas at No. 23, but couldn't remember the Bulldogs at all? Seems a little fishy. Nonetheless, a humorous accident at the very least.

It's also worth noting that Fickell wasn't the only coach who had some notable omissions on his ballot. Delaware head coach Ryan Carty did not include Ohio State or Oklahoma on his final top 25 list. Both of which were playoff teams this past season.

Coach Smart's ballot had his program at No. 5, behind Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami and Indiana in that order. A heartbreaking season for the Bulldogs this past year, which also had some memorable moments. Losing in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row doesn't feel too good, but winning the SEC title against the Alabama Crimson Tide is something Georgia fans will hold on to for a long time.

The good news for Georgia is that they managed to hold on to a good chunk of their roster throughout the transfer portal and return a lot of the young talent they had this past season. If those young players continue to develop and improve this offseason, Georgia will be right back in the playoff mix next season.

