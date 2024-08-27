Dabo Swinney Provides Injury Update Prior to Georgia vs Clemson
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to open their 2024 season with their first of five top-25 opponents on their season slate as the No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers come to Atlanta, GA to partake in the Aflac Kickoff inside Mercedes-Benz stadium.
Georgia enters the contest relatively healthy, though they will likely be without running back Roderick Robinson as well as defensive tackle Jordan Hall. On the other side line however, it appears that the Clemson Tigers will be a healthy football team as well.
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and updated us on where things stand with his roster in terms of health. Defensive backs Jeadyn Lucas and Shelton Lewis suffered injuries during camp, but according to Swinney, everything should be good to go come game time. "Everybody's right now ready to play. Everybody's good to go. Good to go until you hear otherwise. Everybody's day to-day." Swinney said of the injury report.
The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites over Clemson earlier in the offseason and while the line has moved a bit, it has remained consistent for the most part.According toFanDuel.com,the Dawgs are -13.5 point favorites to win the gameand will likely remain heavy favorites until kickoff on Saturday.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
