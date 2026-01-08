Dan Lanning Details How Kirby Smart Prepared Him for the College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning details how Kirby Smart helped him prepare for the College Football Playoff.

The Georgia Bulldogs are no longer in the hunt for a college football national championship this season. However, Dawg fans may notice a familiar face in this weekend's College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is one of the many disciples of the Nick Saban/Kirby Smart tree and is looking to earn his first appearance in a national championship game with a win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Before taking over as the Ducks' head coach heading into the 2022 season, Lanning served as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator for three seasons. During that time, Georgia expereinced arguably one of the greatest defensive systems in college football history, which ultiamtely led to a record breaking five first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now, with a chance to compete for a national title of his own, Lanning is leaning on the experiences of Coach Smart to help him navigate new territory as a coach. The Ducks' head coach detailed how his time under Smart helped him prepare for the position he is currently in.

Dan Lanning Details How Time With Kirby Smart Prepared Him for College Football Playoff

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running backs coach Dell McGee (left), defensive coordinator Dan Lanning (center) and head coach Kirby Smart against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I couldn't put into words the lessons I've learned under Coach Smart. He's an unbelievable coach and an unbelievable mentor. I still talk to him to this day and we bounce ideas off of each other," said Lanning. "I learned so many lessons from Coach Smart on how to run a program. He coaches with the same passion and energy consistently every day. He runs the entire organization to a tee, and he's incredibly intelligent. I try to take a lot of things from Coach Smart."

As arguably the best coach in the sport, Smart has plenty of experience of his own to call on. The Bulldogs head coach has appeared in five College Football Playoffs, three national titles, and has won a pair of national championships of his own.

While the fact that Georgia will not be winning a third national title under Kirby Smart this season. The prospect that a former coordinator, who speaks so highly about his time in Athens, has an opportunity to win a national championship of his own should be extremely exciting for Dawg fans.

Lanning and the Ducks will take on the Hoosiers in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl on Friday, January 9th. Kickoff for this game currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.