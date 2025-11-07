Kirby Smart Makes Revelation About Sacrifices Required to Be A College Football Coach
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart recently got candid about the sacrifices required to be a successful college football coach.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has already etched his name in college football history as one of the greatest head coaches of the modern era. As the only coach to win back-to-back national championships and a litany of other accomplishments, Smart's dedication to the sport has been well documented.
But with such a dedication to success comes the sacrifices to other aspects of life. Ones that oftentimes are not taken into account by the common fan. Recently, during an episode of Bulldogs Live, Smart revealed the struggles and sacrifices that come with the commitment to being a college football head coach.
Kirby Smart's Continous Sacrifices as the Bulldogs' Head Coach
One of the biggest commitments is time. Between game plans, practices, recruiting, and other engagements, coaches often have little time to themselves. Smart illustrated this with personal stories of his own.
"I've spent a lot of time away from my family. Coaches sacrifice a lot, and I think everybody likes to second-guess a coach," said Smart. "Everybody wants to say, 'He doesn't know what he's doing. He's an idiot, he's this, he's that.' You have to take all that criticism and be very strong in your belief in what you do. Influence of young people has to be your priority, because pleasing people definitely isn't."
Smart even revealed that he has discouraged his own children from following in his footsteps to become a college football head coach.
"I tell them every day, 'Don't do what I do.' My dad told me not to as well. The stresses, the things involved in it, and the time commitment," said Smart. "I would love for them to do something else. But, I want them to do what they want to do."
This is not the first instance in which Smart has discussed the trials and tribulations of being a head coach. The Bulldogs coach has also commented on numerous occasions that he wishes he were able to spend more time with his family.
While the required dedication to the profession may at times be an extremely difficult challenge for Smart, the Bulldogs' head coach has not wavered in his relentlessness in his efforts to help the Dawgs succeed.
Smart and the Bulldogs will return to action this Saturday, November 8th, as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 12:00 p.m.