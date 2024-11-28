Dennis Uzochukwu Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Dennis Uzochukwu, a 2025 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs are working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class with early national signing day approaching quickly, and they just added another name to their already loaded class. Dennis Uzochukwu, an offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia. He was previously committed to Georgia State but is now committed to the Bulldogs.
Uzochukwu is rated as a three star prospect, the 540th-best player in the country, the 42nd-best offensive tackle in the class and the 70th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Georgia offered Uzochukwu earlier in the November and have no sealed the deal on his recruitment it appears. Ole Miss also had offered the Peachtree Ridge prospect earlier in his process.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OT
