Just how dominant was Georgia's defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
The Georgia Bulldogs picked up a massive win this weekend against the Texas Longhorns on the road as they walked out of Austin, Texas with a 30-15 win. The Dawgs' defense was the spotlight of the game as they kept Texas' offense in check from the first whistle to the last. It was a dominating performance but just how dominant was Georgia's defense on Saturday? Well, here are some fun stats to put that into perspective.
Texas was held to just 259 yards of total offense. The only team to gain fewer yards against Georgia this season was Clemson in week one. In 2023, Georgia held three opponents to fewer yards which was Ball State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida State. Outside of Clemson this year and Florida State last year, it's the fewest yards a top-10 team has gained against Georgia since TCU in the 2022 in national championship.
Texas rushed the ball 27 times for just 29 yards Saturday night. Only three teams since 2021 have rushed for fewer yards against the Dawgs: Vanderbilt in 2023, Samford in 2022 and Clemson in 2021. Texas' 1.1 yards per carry is the worst rushing average against Georgia since Samford in 2022 when they rushed for 19 yards on 17 attempts and averaged 1.1 yards per carry.
Georgia's defense forced four turnovers on Saturday. Florida State in the Orange Bowl is the only team since 2018 to have that many turnovers against Georgia's defense. The Bulldogs have forced four turnovers just three times since 2017 under Kirby Smart now: 2017 Mississippi State, Florida State 2023 and Texas 2024.
Texas became the 10th team to throw 40 or more times against Georgia's defense since 2021. In those games, Georgia is now 9-1 with the lone loss being to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game. Amongst those list of games, Texas' 57.1 completion percentage ranked the fourth worst only behind Auburn 2021 (55.8%), Mississippi State 2022 (55.8%) and South Carolina 2023 (52.4%).
Texas' offense averaged just 3.4 yards per play. It's the fourth time Georgia's defense has held an opponent to that average or worse since 2022. The Longhorns joined this list of teams: Tennessee Tech 2024, Ball State 2023, Vanderbilt 2022, Samford 2022.
