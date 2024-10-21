Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker caught the attention of some NFL greats after Georgia's massive win over Texas.
The Georgia Bulldogs upset the Texas Longhorns in Austin this past Saturday and handed the No.1 ranked team in the country their first loss of the 2024 college football season. The victory was Kirby Smart's 100th win in his legendary career with the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs' defense shined in the victory, holding the Longhorns' renowned offense to just 15 points. The Dawgs' defensive effort was headed by linebacker Jalon Walker, who turned in his best preformance as a Georgia Bulldog thus far. Walker finished the evening with three sacks, eight total tackles, and a fumble recovery that helped secure Georgia's eventual victory.
The linebacker's massive night in a nationally televised game caught the attention of not only the rest of the college football world but also drew attention from a handful of current and former NFL greats. Such as future NFL Fall of Famer JJ Watt, who praised Walker's preformance on social media.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also had high praise for Parsons, declaring that he believed Walker was the best linebacker in college football.
In addition to social media praise, NFL Legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco both shared their thoughts on Walker's game during their YouTube show "Night Cap". "Jalon Walker, you are the real deal. I will see you on Sundays", said Ochocinco.
Should Walker continue to turn in showings such as this, the Bulldogs linebacker could likely become a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft if he has not done so already.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
