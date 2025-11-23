Elijah Littlejohn Commits to Georgia Bulldogs
Elijah Littlejohn has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have essentially wrapped up their 2026 recruiting class, however, Kirby Smart and his staff aren't done making additions yet. Elijah Littlejohn, a linebacker in the 2026 class, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Littlejohn is rated as a four-star prospect, the 408th-best player in the country, the 31st-best linebacker and the 18th-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings.
Littlejohn decommitted from Penn State when the news broke that James Franklin had been fired as the head coach. That led to Vanderbilt and Georgia both getting involved. The Commodores quickly extended an offer and got Littlejohn on campus. The Dawgs hosted Littlejohn this weekend on a visit, and he ultimately decided to commit to the Bulldogs. Littlejohn was also in attendance for the Georgia vs Texas matchup, so it appears he grew a quick liking to Athens and Georgia.
Georgia Keeps Adding to an Already Loaded 2026 Class
Georgia now has 31 total players committed in the 2026 class and is set to finish with a top class in the country. The headliner of the group for Georgia is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis followed by a litany of high-caliber athletes from around the country.
Early national signing day is set to take place on Dec. 3-5. Smart and his staff have been known to flip some players late in the process, so it will be interesting to see if they have another big moved stored up their sleeves. A couple of years ago, it was KJ Bolden flipping from Florida State to Georgia on signing day.
If Georgia doesn't set off any late fireworks though, it won't be alarming considering how large the class is and where they current rank amongst the rest of the programs in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL
- Elijah Littlejohn, LB