Elite 5-Star Running Back Talks About His UGA Football Interest And Recruitment

"Running Back University" is alive and well at the University of Georgia. They have a loaded running back room on campus along with two major commitments in the 2027 class. One of those commitments is five-star Kemon Spell, ranked as the No. 1 running back in the country. Now, Kirby Smart and his staff are hoping they can land another top-ranked running back in Newton (GA) star, Kevin Hartsfield.

The tough, tackle-breaking back was phenomenal over the weekend, leading his Newton Rams to a dominant 42-15 win over the Roswell Hornets. The 5-foot-11 210-pound back from Covington led the way on the ground, taking off for a big 49-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game. The powerful back showed impressive quickness, vision, and burst on the play, getting stuffed up the middle before bouncing out, breaking two tackles, and racing down the field for the score. He runs with patience, balance, and proved once again that he can score from anywhere on the field.

As far as his recruitment goes, it's clear why major programs across the country are all pushing hard for the talented junior. Schools like Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, and just about everyone else has Hartsfield towards the top of their board in the 2028 class. Of course the in-state Georgia Bulldogs have made it crystal clear to Hartsfield that they plan on doing everything they can to keep him in the state.

"Coach Crawford and I have a great relationship," Hartsfield told SI. "I've been over there for a visit about three times over the spring and summer. I feel really comfortable there and that's the biggest reason why Georgia is so high on my list. They play competitive football and have a great history of putting running backs into the league. They keep telling me I'm not leaving the state of Georgia. They love my ability to move and catch out out of the backfield. They know I'm a dual-threat running back. I want to go to school with a good business program and a place where I'll be developed on the field."

Overall, Hartsfield's five-star talent was on full display against the Hornets. He's a complate back with size, power, speed, and elusiveness. He falls forward at the end of runs, he's tough to tackle, and can really wear down a defense as the game goes on. As a sophomore last year Hartsfield ran for an eye-opening 1,302 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging over 12 yards per rush. Don't be surprised if he puts up similar or even better numbers this fall as a junior. He was easily one of the best players on the field this weekend and is currently ranked as the No. 35 prospect in the country for the 2028 class.