How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee State: It is NOT on TV

ATHENS - You won’t be able to tune in to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs’ opening game of the season because it is not on TV. You will have to stream it.

UGA football’s opening game against Tennessee State will kickoff at 3 PM Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium. And while the game will be shown on a slew of Disney properties - none of the viewing options are on cable or traditional TV.

So UGA fans will have to make sure they know what streaming service they will need to watch Kirby Smart, Gunner Stockton and the No. 3 Bulldogs start the season.

First things first, the game is "officially" on SEC Network+. That’s not the SEC Network. The plus at the end means the game is streaming only. SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and offers exclusive digital events. The key here is that If you get the SEC Network at home, you have the ability to watch the game without paying anything more.

However, you need to make sure that you are signed into your account to do so.

Which account? This is where things can get a little tricky. There are a lot of different ways to watch the game…

But the simplest is to log into ESPN with the credentials you have been given through your cable provider on the device (TV, iPad, iPhone; whatever) you will be watching the game on. On that device you are first required to log into through Spectrum, DirecTV, YouTubeTV or however you watch cable programming normally. If you don't have those credentials get that squared away now - not gameday.

ESPN then will log you in, and give you the ability to watch the game on your tablet, phone or smart TV.

If you don’t have the SEC Network in your cable package, or you don’t have cable, you also have the ability to watch the game by purchasing either ESPN+ or ESPN Unlimited. The links will provide more detail on watching games that way.

Why is this game streaming only?

Good question. When the SEC entered into an agreement with Disney for the rights to all home conference games, the league agreed to have one streaming-exclusive game per year per SEC school. The league was compensated for the consolidation and presentation of the games by Disney as part of the SEC’s massive rights agreement signed in 2020.

The Tennessee State game is UGA’s streaming-exclusive game for 2026. All other UGA games are expected or have already been announced to be on broadcast or cable TV.