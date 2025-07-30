ESPN Claims Chicago Bears Should Trade D'Andre Swift to Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN says the Chicago Bears should trade running back D'Andre Swift to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL training camps are in full swing, and preseason games are on the verge of starting up, which means the season is close to getting started. However, that doesn't mean that teams are done making moves and ESPN proposed five trades that teams should consider making before the season starts.
One of the trades was the Chicago Bears trading running back D'Andre Swift to the Los Angeles Chargers in a three-team trade that also included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In this proposed trade, the Bears would receive Rachaad White and a seventh-round pick from the Chargers.
For Los Angeles, Swift would provide veteran depth behind first-round rookie Omarion Hampton and another option in general while Najee Harris recovers from an eye injury," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote. "Plus, it would allow the Chargers to pick up a little draft capital in exchange for a bit of their cap space war chest. No team has more combined cap space between this year and next than the Chargers, per OverTheCap.com."
In 2024, Swift rushed for 959 yards and six touchdowns with the Chicago Bears and averaged 3.8 yards per attempt. That came after a season in which Swift surpassed the century mark for the first time in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The former Georgia Bulldog has accumulated 29 touchdowns over the last five years in the league, and still holds a good amount of value on an NFL roster. He has proven he can be a productive primary option in the run game, and considering he is fully guaranteed $7.9 million this season from the Bears, it doesn't seem likely that the franchise would move him right before the start of the season.
