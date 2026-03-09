Every Georgia Bulldogs WR Who Almost Reached 1,000 Receiving Yards in a Single Season
In this story:
Every instance where a Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has nearly surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold during a college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most dominant programs and have produced a plethora of extremely talented players. However, while the Dawgs are no strangers to elite production, the team has failed for produce a 1,000-yard receiver in over 20 years.
But while, it has bee more than two decades since a pass catcher surpassed 1,000 yards, there have been a handful of players who have come close. Here is a list of Bulldogs who have nearly made Georgia Football history, but came up just short.
1. Zachariah Branch (2025) - 811 Yards
The most recent player on the list, Branch was the main piece to Georgia's passing attack in 2025 and came just under 200 yards short of reaching the millennium mark. Had the Bulldogs made a deeper run in the College Football Playoff, Branch would've had an excellent chance at ending the Dawgs' historic drought.
2. Arian Smith (2024) - 817 Yards
Perhaps one of the more frustrating names on the list, Arian Smith's 2024 season featured a plethora of massive receptions and explosive plays. Unfortunately, it was also accompanied by some drops (throughout the entire WR room). Had Smith hauled in just a few more of those passes, the receiver would have likely surpassed 1,000 yards.
3. Reggie Brown (2004) - 860 Yards
Reggie Brown's 2004 season came at a time when the infamous 1,000-yard drought was not in existence (Terrence Edwards had set the record just years prior). However, Brown himself was also close to surpassing the mark. A few more catches for the Bulldog and Georgia may have had two 1,000-yarders instead of one.
4. Malcom Mitchell (2015) - 865 Yards
Mitchell appeared in all 13 of Georgia's games during the 2015 season and was the Dawgs' leading receiver for what would be Mark Richt's final season with the program. Had 2015 gone better for the Dawgs' Mitchell's 2015 season could have resulted in 1,000 yards.
5. Brock Bowers (2022) - 942 Yards
Brock Bowers led the Bulldogs in receiver all three seasons he played for the Bulldogs, but his campaign in 2022 was what came closest to surpassing 1,000 yards. Had the Dawgs found a way to get just a few more touches to the generational tight end, Bowers' career in Athens would've somehow been even more legendary.
6. Tavarres King (2012) - 950 Yards
7. AJ Green (2008) - 963 Yards
AJ Green came close to 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Bulldogs. But, his true freshman season in 2008 remains one of the most prolific seasons by a Bulldogs pass catcher. By the end of the year, Green was less than 50 yards from setting the Dawgs' record.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K