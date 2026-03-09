Every Georgia Bulldogs WR Who Almost Reached 1,000 Receiving Yards in a Single Season

Every instance where a Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has nearly surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold during a college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most dominant programs and have produced a plethora of extremely talented players. However, while the Dawgs are no strangers to elite production, the team has failed for produce a 1,000-yard receiver in over 20 years.

But while, it has bee more than two decades since a pass catcher surpassed 1,000 yards, there have been a handful of players who have come close. Here is a list of Bulldogs who have nearly made Georgia Football history, but came up just short.

1. Zachariah Branch (2025) - 811 Yards

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) gestures after a first down against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The most recent player on the list, Branch was the main piece to Georgia's passing attack in 2025 and came just under 200 yards short of reaching the millennium mark. Had the Bulldogs made a deeper run in the College Football Playoff, Branch would've had an excellent chance at ending the Dawgs' historic drought.

2. Arian Smith (2024) - 817 Yards

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) runs after the catch in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the more frustrating names on the list, Arian Smith's 2024 season featured a plethora of massive receptions and explosive plays. Unfortunately, it was also accompanied by some drops (throughout the entire WR room). Had Smith hauled in just a few more of those passes, the receiver would have likely surpassed 1,000 yards.

3. Reggie Brown (2004) - 860 Yards

Sept 2, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Reggie Brown (15) on the sidelines against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Texans 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Reggie Brown's 2004 season came at a time when the infamous 1,000-yard drought was not in existence (Terrence Edwards had set the record just years prior). However, Brown himself was also close to surpassing the mark. A few more catches for the Bulldog and Georgia may have had two 1,000-yarders instead of one.

4. Malcom Mitchell (2015) - 865 Yards

Nov 29, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (26) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jamal Golden (4) after a catch during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mitchell appeared in all 13 of Georgia's games during the 2015 season and was the Dawgs' leading receiver for what would be Mark Richt's final season with the program. Had 2015 gone better for the Dawgs' Mitchell's 2015 season could have resulted in 1,000 yards.

5. Brock Bowers (2022) - 942 Yards

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) drives the ball down the field during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brock Bowers led the Bulldogs in receiver all three seasons he played for the Bulldogs, but his campaign in 2022 was what came closest to surpassing 1,000 yards. Had the Dawgs found a way to get just a few more touches to the generational tight end, Bowers' career in Athens would've somehow been even more legendary.

6. Tavarres King (2012) - 950 Yards

November 17, 2012; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Tavarres King (12) reacts with wide receiver Chris Conley (31) after catching a touchdown pass against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Georgia Southern 45-14. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

7. AJ Green (2008) - 963 Yards

Oct 9, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green (8) prepares for a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

AJ Green came close to 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Bulldogs. But, his true freshman season in 2008 remains one of the most prolific seasons by a Bulldogs pass catcher. By the end of the year, Green was less than 50 yards from setting the Dawgs' record.