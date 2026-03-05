Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Goes Viral For Crazy Training Regime

Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch has caught the attention of many, thanks to his unorthodox workout routine.

The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner as prospects begin their final phases of training before selection night. But while each prospect relies on different training methods to prepare, some are more unorthodox than others.

One player whose training methods have caught the attention of fans recently is Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who has recently been seen in the desert training rigorously for his NFL future.

But while the location of Branch's training may be a bit unique, his style of training is even crazier. Recently, a social media post captured the Bulldogs pass catcher racing a pickup truck as part of his workout.

The Bulldogs' training regime is akin to Georgia legend Herschel Walker, who claimed he used to race freight trains during his youth. While both are a little crazy, each is extremely impressive.

As a transfer addition in Georgia's 2025 class, Branch's time in Athens was shorter than most. However, it was one of more impactful seasons any Bulldog receiver has had. The receiver hauled in a record-breaking 80 catches for more than 800 yards and was the Bulldogs leading receiver by more than 400 yards.

Apart from his incredible impact on the Bulldogs' 2025 season, Branch possesses world renowned speed and rushing abilities. The wide receiver was one of the few players to clock a sub 4.4 forty-yard dash at last week's NFL Combine.

Branch's speed and quickness have made him a highly touted prospect in this year's draft, and many believe the wide receiver will be one of the highest drafted pass catcher of the Kirby Smart era of Georgia Football.

"Branch ran as fast as expected, turning in a 4.35-second 40. He was as explosive as expected, jumping 38 inches. But it was his work in the gauntlet drill that stood out most to me. With 29 ⅜-inch arms, he doesn't have the widest catch radius, but he showed really sure hands, plucking the ball from his body," wrote ESPN's Mel Tucker."And once the ball is in his hands, he's a dynamic playmaker -- 636 of his 811 receiving yards came after the catch last season.

While the athletic abilities of Zachariah Branch have rarely been brought into question, seeing the Bulldogs wide receiver train in such a unique environment does an excellent job at portraying just how speedy the former Dawg is.

Branch and a handful of other Georgia prospects will once again place their athletic abilities on display during the Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day event. This year's event is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 18th.