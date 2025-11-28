FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Hold Off Georgia Tech to End Regular Season
The Georgia Bulldogs hold off the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to finish the regular season 11-1.
The Georgia Bulldogs managed to hold off Georgia Tech to end the regular season with an 11-1 record. Despite offensive struggles in the second half, the defense was able to step up in some crucial moments to allow the Dawgs to hold on to their lead and walk out ith a 16-9 win.
Georgia's defense got off to a hot start by getting Georgia Tech off the field after Haynes King and the offense converted on 3rd and 11. The Bulldogs followed that up with a couple of first downs of their own, however, an interception from Gunner Stockton put Georgia Tech right in striking distance.
A couple of first downs put Georgia Tech in striking distance and they would go on to kick a field goal before the end of the first quarter.
Stockton and the offense would go on to settle in thanks to the run game being highly productive. Nate Frazier and Josh McCray carried the offense down the field to set Georgia up for a field goal of their own to make it a tied ball game in the second quarter.
On Georgia Tech's next possession, the Dawg's defense made another stop to get the ball back and a bad punt from the Yellow Jackets gave the Bulldogs the ball at midfield.
Georgia would go on to capitalize on the field position. A holding call on Georgia Tech and a big play from Zachariah Branch set Georgia up in the red zone. On third down, Stockton finds Branch again and makes a defender miss to get into the end zone to take a 10-3 lead with 4:35 left in the quarter.
Georgia Tech followed that up with a three and out on offense to give Georgia the ball right back with 3:15 left in the game.
A few big runs from Nate Frazier and an illegal use of the hands to the face call on Georgia Tech put Georgia in striking distance. Stockton had a couple of attempts at the end zone, but ultimately, Georgia had to settle for a field goal. Woodring would go on to make it to bring the score to 13-3 going into halftime.
In the second half, it was a defensive battle. The Bulldogs struggled to consistently move the ball on Tech's defense. On the other side, Georgia Tech moved the ball down the field a couple of times, but failed to get into the end zone. It resulted in Georgia Tech kicking two field goals.
With the score at 16-9 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, Georgia picked up a crucial first down on 3rd and 1 thanks to a three yard gain from Josh McCray. That led to the two minute timeout, while Georgia Tech had just one timeout remaining. The Yellow Jackets would go on to get a stop to force a punt, but they got the ball back with just 13 seconds left.
The Yellow Jackets managed to get in close enough for a hail mary attempt, but Georgia bats it down to secure the game.