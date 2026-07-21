Kirby Smart Comments on Injury to Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Dante Dowdell

A Georgia Bulldogs running back is believed to have suffered a serious injury ahead of the 2026 college football season. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs received some extremely unfortunate new this week as reports have begun to surface that running back Dante Dowdell has suffered a serious injury during a vehicle accident in the offseason.

According to reports, the severity and specificity of the injury have yet to be released. However, sources indicate that Dowdell's injury was a result of an ATV accident and had been described as "critical" suggesting a lengthy recovery that will likely jeopardize his future in the sport. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart commented on the situation during SEC Media Days.

"The Dante Dowdell situation is tough," said Smart. "I don't know when he will be back. He had an off-campus accident at home during our break. We are praying for him and his family, and we expect a full recovery, but the outlook right now is that we will wait and see. We will go day to day with him and wait and see. I hate that for him and his family, but he is a great kid. It's been tough."

Smart was unable to confirm whether the vehicle Dowdell was driving had two wheels or four but did note that Dowdell had already been seen by two hospitals in the state of Georgia. Smart also did not specify the location of the injuries.

Dante Dowdell Suffers Serious Injury in Accident

Kentucky Football’s Dante Dowdell. Friday, August 1, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dowdell joined the Bulldogs roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season and had previous stints with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oregon Ducks. The running back was a member of the Kentucky Wildcats last season and even competed against the Bulldogs during their 2025 matchup.

The Bulldogs running back showcased a promising skill set during the program's G-Day scrimmage earlier this spring and even made some highlight worthy plays that caught the attention of fans and analysts. Unfortunately, the likelihood of Dowdell making an immediate impact on the Bulldogs roster appears to be in jeopardy.

The Bulldogs' running back room has routinely dealt with injuries over the past few seasons. Last year, a nagging leg injury greatly diminished Chauncey Bowens' ability to contribute throughout the season. While in 2024, an injury to running back Trevor Etienne also sidelined the ball carrier on a handful of occasions

With the news of Dowdell, the Dawgs will likely have to rely on other ball carriers in the room to provide depth for the Bulldogs' 2026 season. Running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens are expected to be the main contributors. However, the depth chart behind those two appear to be unknown at the time.

The Bulldogs will begin their 2026 regular season on Saturday, September 5th when the team hosts Tennessee State for its season opener. Kickoff for this contest is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. and coverage will be made available on SEC Network+.