Five Georgia Bulldog Breakout Players To Know Against Tennessee State

With Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs openeing the season against Tennessee State, you should expect to see several Bulldogs be able to step up and shine in a big way. There are several second and third year players who are hoping to have a productive day on Saturday against the Tigers.

On offense, junior tight end Jaden Reddell is someone who could kick off the season with a bang. The speedy 6-foot-4 240-pounder brings a versatile skillset that should allow him to make plays as a traditional tight end, as a receiver on the outside, or out of the backfield. He's runs extremely well for his size and was a breakout performer during Georgia's G-Day scrimmage last April. Don't be surprised if the offensive staff decided to get Reddell involved early this weekend.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Zayden Walker is tough, pass-rushing linebacker who should get plenry of reps on Saturday. One of the top young defenders on the roster, Walker will likely play a big role when the backups and reserves are set to enter the game. The Bulldogs have plenty of veteran players at linebacker entering the season so it's important a talented young player like Walker continues to get quality game reps.

At running back, reserve Bo Walker is someone who could see a lot of carries come his way on Saturday. The Bulldogs will look to establish the run, and in the blazing heat, expect most running backs on the roster to help carry the load. If the Bulldogs get up early, Walker could see a significant amount of carries come his way as the game moves along. The tackle-breaking 5-foot-9 210-pounder ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2025. Sources say Walker has impressed during fall practice and could make a major impact in the season opener.

As everyone knows, the Bulldogs need a pass-rusher to emerge this fall. They've got to get to the quarterback more consistently and outside linebacker Chase Linton could give them a major boost there. The lean, athletic defender brings a promising 6-foot-4 240-pound frame and started to fly up the depth shart this spring and now into fall practice. Just a sophomore, Linton is still developing and growing as a player, but he's expected to be in a position to make a major impact for the Bulldog defense against the Tigers on Saturday.

At wide receiver, Talyn Taylor is somone to keep a close eye on in the season-opener. The former five-star wideout wasn't able to make the impact he wanted to as a freshman last fall, but sources have been raving about Taylor throughout the off-season. The shifty, explosive 6-foot-0 190-pounder could see the ball come his way often to kick off the 2026 season. He's a wideout the Bulldogs have high hopes for and a big opening game could give him some much-needed confidence moving forward.