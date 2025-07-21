Five Georgia Bulldog Players Who Have the Most to Prove During the 2025 CFB Season
Here are the five Georgia Bulldogs that have the most to prove during the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 50 days away from the beginning of their college football season. While the team is once again expected to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, this year's roster appears to be entering the season with more question marks than usual.
With so many questions surrounding the Bulldogs' 2025 season, there are a handful of Georgia players who have lots to prove. Here are the five Georgia Bulldogs who will have the most to prove during the 2025 college football season.
5. Drew Bobo
As the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Drew Bobo has an uphill battle to not only overcome "nepotism" allegations but to successfully replace Jared Wilson, a third-round selection in last year's NFL Draft. Bobo has the opportunity to do both in his first full year of starts at the center position.
4. Zachariah Branch
After his freshman phenom season at USC, Branch's somewhat quiet sophomore season ultimately resulted in his transferring the Georgia. With Branch becoming eligible for the NFL Draft after this season, 2025 is a pseudo "contract year" for the Bulldogs receiver.
3. CJ Allen
While Allen's more than 15 starts have cemented him as a mainstay on the Bulldogs' defense, the 2025 season provides him with an opportunity to place his name among the likes of Roquan Smith, Jalon Walker, and Nakobe Dean. Georgia's defense needs a big year three from Allen, and the expectations for the linebacker are extremely high.
2. Joenel Aguero
Aguero has been widely regarded by the Bulldogs coaching staff for his athletic abilities, and his skillset has flashed on the field at times. However, the safety hasn't quite seemed to provide the consistency expected from a Kirby Smart defense. With the defensive back position seeing numerous departures following the 2024 season, 2025 could be the season Aguero reaches the high ceiling his athletic prowess provides.
1. Gunner Stockton
As the only quarterback to lose his first start under Kirby Smart, Gunner Stockton has arguably the most to prove out of anyone in the SEC. A strong 2025 season could not only silence doubters, but could cement Stockton as one of the SEC's best passers.
Georgia will begin its 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30th as it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd in week one of the college football season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
