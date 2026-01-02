Florida State Transfer OT Lucas Simmons Schedules Visit with Georgia Bulldogs

A Georgia Bulldogs transfer portal target has scheduled a visit to Athens.

Florida State transfer offensive tackle Lucas Simmons is beginning to draw significant attention on the transfer market, and the Georgia Bulldogs are firmly in the mix. Simmons has scheduled a visit with Georgia as he explores his options for the next chapter of his college career.

Simmons, a highly regarded offensive lineman, is also lining up visits with several other Power Four programs. In addition to Georgia, he is expected to visit Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and Wisconsin, giving him a wide range of schemes and opportunities to evaluate before making a decision.

For Georgia, the timing of Simmons’ visit is notable. The Bulldogs are facing uncertainty along the offensive line heading into next season, with multiple contributors potentially declaring for the NFL Draft and others weighing decisions in the transfer portal. As a result, Georgia’s coaching staff continues to evaluate both high school prospects and experienced transfers to solidify depth and maintain the program’s standard in the trenches.

Simmons’ experience and positional value at offensive tackle make him an intriguing option for a Georgia team that prioritizes elite offensive line play. With roster turnover looming and competition increasing across the SEC, adding a proven lineman could be critical for Georgia’s offensive continuity.

It will be interesting to see how Georgia positions itself during Simmons’ visit and whether the Bulldogs can ultimately land the Florida State transfer offensive tackle as they reshape their offensive line for the upcoming season.