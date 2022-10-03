The Bulldog's offense struggled most of the contest against the Missouri Tigers. However, one of the players who stepped up for the Bulldogs when they needed him most was Dominick Baylock.

The Junior from Marietta had three big-time catches in the contest. One was an effective third-down conversion in the first half; That drive led Georgia to its first points of the game. Another was a 15-yard gain on Georgia's drive to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

During the game, Dominick was averaging 14 yards per catch. With AD Mitchell still out with an ankle injury, it was a needed lift for a Georgia offense that struggled most of the game.

It was not only a lift for the offense but for many Georgia fans; it was an inspiring moment seeing Baylock back making big plays for the Bulldogs.

Baylock has had it rough the past couple of seasons and has had to rebound from several major knee injuries. One in the 2019 season during the SEC championship game and the other right before the 2020 season.

In the 2021 season, Baylock was mainly recovering from his back-to-back major knee injuries and saw limited action.

Now he looks to be starting to get back to full strength. It could be a big deal for the Bulldog's offense, which is missing a go-to playmaker (not named Brock Bowers). However, Baylock has started to look like he did before his two knee injuries. In his first season with the Bulldogs, he totaled 310 yards and five touchdowns on only 18 receptions.

If the Bulldogs could get Baylock to play like he did his freshman season, it could be a big-time lift for this Georgia wide-receiver room; With a return from AD Mitchell and consistent play from Ladd Mcconkey, this could be a deadly group come late in the season.

