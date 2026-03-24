Former Bulldog Says if This Doesn't Change Georgia Won't Win a National Title

Former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack says if this one thing doesn't change Georgia won't win a national title.

The Georgia Bulldogs have reloaded and are regrouping as spring practice is in full swing in Athens now. Kirby Smart and his team made it back to the college football playoffs last season and won the conference title, but failed to win a playoff game for the third season in a row. The expectations heading into the 2026 season though remain the same.

Georgia lost some key parts from last year's tema but they also return a lot of good talent. They return some of the most defensive production in the country from a season ago and return some big pieces on offense as well. One of those pieces being quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Obviously something has to go different in 2026 than it did in 2025 for Georgia to win a national title this year, and former Bulldog David Pollack named the one thing he thinks needs to change in order for Georgia to accomplish that.

Does Georgia's National Title Hopes Rest in Gunner Stockton's Hands?

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If Gunner Stockton is the same quarterback he was a year ago, Georgia won't have a chance to win a natty," Pollack said on Aaron Murray's podcast. "They have no chance."

Pollack isn't sounding the alarms yet. In fact, he mentioned he saw Stockton grow in the season last year, but overall, he needs to grow even more for Georgia to have a shot at a national title this year.

"What you're talking about, yes you saw it in spurts," Pollack continued. "I saw him grow. I saw him put more touch on the football. I saw him not trying to throw it through everyone's chest. Which he has a tendency to do. It's all fastballs, I like some change ups. And the other thing I saw. I saw him change arm angles without taking a big wind up. Which I really really like. Which the dude has plenty of arm strength. To turn and flick it, it a'int no thing for him. But I think it's more personality driven with Gunner Stockton than anything else. He's a kid that doesn't want to mess up. He's a kid that wants to be perfect. Those are hard things man, because life a'int perfect.

Stockton certainly wasn't perfect as a first year starter, as no one typically is. Kirby Smart mentioned in his opening spring press conference that he would like to see the offense be more explosive this season, and part of that lies on Stockton's shoulders.

The Georgia quarterback also was a big factor in why Georgia got where they ended up last year. It was hard to find a quarterback in college football that shined in big moments as well as Stockton did last season.

If Stockton can find that extra step in his game this season, the Bulldogs should be looking at another good shot at winning Smart's third national title as a head coach.