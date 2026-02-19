Former Georgia Bulldog Amarius Mims Discusses How College Football Has Changed

Former Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims talks about how college football has changed over the years.

College football, and college sports in general, has gone under some rapid changes over the years. NIL has been introduced, players switch teams more than ever and the college football playoff field has expanded just to name a few. As a result, it has created some change in the overall culture of college football, and some former Dawgs got together to talk about it.

Georgia football released a teaser video of former Dawgs like Dan Jackson, Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims talking about what college football was like when they got to Georgia.

The video starts with assistant strength and conditioning coach Lonnie Brown talking about how he feels like players like what football does for them and don't actually love the game anymore. That's when Mims jumps and discusses how when he was at Georgia, players didn't have any other option than to love playing football.

Amarius Mims Details How Things Have Changed in College Football

"I just feel like too, when you say that, we had no choice," said Mims. "I know when we came in, we were deep. It was deep, every room. This is Georgia. It was deep. I was the sixth or seventh O-lineman. It was Tate [Ratledge], Owen Condon, Xavier Truss, Waren McClendon, Jamaree Salyer, Broderick [Jones]. That's six tackles I just named. There was six dudes when I came in. I could have went anywhere else and probably have been maybe like the third guy. You didn't have any choice but to get in the lab and learn and work."

Ratledge then goes on to explain that when chose Georgia, his recruitment process was nothing like it is today.

"There wasn't a bid offer for one of us to somewhere either," Ratledge added. "Like, we came here because we wanted to play here. Not because it's who had the highest price tag.

To put it in perspective of how quickly things have changed, Mims was part of the 2021 recruiting class and Ratledge was part of the 2020 class. In fact, Ratledge was on Georgia's roster during the 2024 season.

Back to Mims' original point as well, among the names he rattled off of guys who were on the team when he got there, All but one of those players is currently on an NFL roster and five of them are starters in the league, including Mims. Not very often you find rooms in college football that are that deep anymore.

