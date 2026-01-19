A former Georgia Bulldog has found a new home via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The NCAA transfer portal window has officially closed. However, players who remain in the portal are still able to find new homes ahead of the 2026 college football season. Which means there are still a handful of players who have yet to commit to their new school.

The latest player to announce their commitment is Georgia Bulldogs defensive end, Elo Modozie, who announced that they will continue their athletic career with teh Purdue Boilermakers. Modozie is one of many former Georgia Bulldogs who have committed ot Purdue over the years.

Modozie joined the Bulldogs' roster ahead of the 2025 season via the transfer portal and was expected to bolster the Dawgs pass rush. Unfortunately, the transfer was unable to consistently get on the field and make an impact, which likely led to his entrance into the portal.

As one of the later entrances into the portal this season, Modozie was one of the few remaining Bulldogs to have not committed to a new school following their entrance into the transfer portal. Now, just two former Bulldogs remain uncommitted (offensive lineman Nyier Daniels and Jamal Meriweather).

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to California)

Roderick Robinson, RB (Committed to UAB)

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, EDGE (Commited to Purdue)

Dominick Kelly, DB (Committed to Ohio State)

Jamal Meriweather, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

Bryson Beaver, QB (Oregon)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*