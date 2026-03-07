Jerry Outhouse Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Jerry Outhouse, a 2027 safety, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

As the spring approaches, the 2027 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up, with players coming off the board and scheduling their official visits. Most players won't announce their decisions until they take their visits, but one of the top players in the country has made his decision.

Jerry Outhouse, a safety in the class, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Outhouse chose the Bulldogs over UCLA, Texas Tech, Arizona State and Florida.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 155th-best player in the country, the 16th-best safety in the class and the 20th-best player in the state of Texas, according to 247 composite rankings. It is worth noting that Outhouse has visits lined up to all of his final schools, whether or not he still takes those visits is not known.

Outhouse becomes the sixth player to join Georgia's commitment list for the 2027 class. The Bulldogs recently lost Gavin Honore, a wide receiver in the cycle, who committed to the Bulldogs last summer.

This is the second defensive player to join Georgia's 2027 class. Cornerback Donte Wright was the first and has been committed to the Bulldogs for quite some time now. However, there are several programs that are in hot pursuit of Wright, so the Bulldogs will have to make sure they hold on to that one.

The biggest addition to the class, thus far, is running back Kemon Spell. He is a five-star prospect and is rated as the best running back in the class. Spell has also announced that he has canceled all of his remaining visits and is looking to be in Athens every chance he gets this summer to help the Bulldogs recruit.

While Georgia is off to a hot start for the 2027 class, they tend to get most of their work done during the summer. Kirby Smart and his staff have been known to string off a streak of commitments during the summer months, and essentially be done with the class before football season even rolls around. With how things are looking right now, it would appear that this year will be more of the same.

