Former Georgia Bulldog Lorenzo Carter Officially Announces Retirement From the NFL
Former Georgia Bulldog and NFL veteran Lorenzo Carter has announced his retirement from professional football.
Tennessee Titans linebacker announced his retirement from the sport of football this week following a seven-year career in the NFL. The announcement of Carter's retirement was first reported by Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi.
Carter was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs from 2014-2017 and played a crucial role in the team's successes during the 2017 season, which ultimately resulted in a national championship appearance. His efforts at the collegiate level ultimately resulted in a third-round selection during the 2018 NFL Draft.
Throughout his professional career, Carter played four seasons for both the New York Giants before returning to his home state to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. During his three years with Atlanta, the Norcross, Georgia native racked up more than 100 tackles and seven sacks. Following the 2024 season, Carter would sign with the Tennessee Titans, where he would ultimately announce his retirement.
Carter joins a growing list of former Georgia Bulldogs who have recently announced their retirements from the sport. Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Chris Conley and center David Andrews each announced their retirement from football after multiple seasons at the professional level.
The former Bulldog officially finishes his professional football career with more than 275 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, and a pair of interceptions. Carter's collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, combined with his multiple seasons with the Falcons, has helped make him one of the state's more recognizable natives.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily